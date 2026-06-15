Tonight, during a UFC fight staged on the South Lawn of the White House, the Pentagon is debuting its first TV recruitment ad since rebranding itself the “Department of War.”

I didn’t think a written article would have as much explanatory power as a video, so I filmed one. (It’s embedded above, but if that doesn’t work you can also find the video here on YouTube.)

The ad really gives a sense of how much the military and “national security” tower over American life. Small surprise that the military remains just about the only institution in the country that Americans still have faith in, as poll after poll shows. Try to imagine that kind of civic pride in literally any other federal agency, like the Department of Health and Human Services, or the DMV. It’s comical to even think about.

Let me know what you think and if you’d like to see more of these.

You can watch the military’s recruitment ad in its entirety below.

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