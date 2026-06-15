New Military Recruitment Ad's Hidden Message
"War Department's" first recruitment ad debuts tonight
Tonight, during a UFC fight staged on the South Lawn of the White House, the Pentagon is debuting its first TV recruitment ad since rebranding itself the “Department of War.”
I didn’t think a written article would have as much explanatory power as a video, so I filmed one. (It’s embedded above, but if that doesn’t work you can also find the video here on YouTube.)
The ad really gives a sense of how much the military and “national security” tower over American life. Small surprise that the military remains just about the only institution in the country that Americans still have faith in, as poll after poll shows. Try to imagine that kind of civic pride in literally any other federal agency, like the Department of Health and Human Services, or the DMV. It’s comical to even think about.
Let me know what you think and if you’d like to see more of these.
You can watch the military’s recruitment ad in its entirety below.
Subscribe if you want me to do more videos
I am so glad I am retired from the army....one of the best things about the army, when I was active duty, was our humanitarian missions...this ad is nothing like what I signed up for. We were strong, and we defended our country...and we brought humanity to areas of the world lacking the necessary help. We were the Department of Defense, not the department of war...might does not make right.
What a hideous advertisement. Stomach turning