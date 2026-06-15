Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Cathleen Labate's avatar
Cathleen Labate
1d

I am so glad I am retired from the army....one of the best things about the army, when I was active duty, was our humanitarian missions...this ad is nothing like what I signed up for. We were strong, and we defended our country...and we brought humanity to areas of the world lacking the necessary help. We were the Department of Defense, not the department of war...might does not make right.

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Mix's avatar
Mix
1d

What a hideous advertisement. Stomach turning

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