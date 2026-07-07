Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Connie Sommer's avatar
Connie Sommer
6h

I saw this coming a mile off. So did many of my female friends. By the time we got the NYT report last month, there was a clear thread of disrespecting women that ran through his history. What will it take for us to learn that that is not a small thing? We just got through dispensing with Eric Swallwell. From what I read, there are others in Congress also maltreating women, we just don't know about it yet. I will no longer be voting for men who do not see women as equals. It doesn't lead to the kind of representation I deserve, nor does it seem like a good idea to hand those men more power, where their inclinations have more opportunities to slide into abuse.

Reply
Share
Sean's avatar
Sean
5hEdited

"I can excuse the Nazi Tattoo and Black Water mercenary career, but I draw the line at Sexual Assault"

Just take the L. This guy sucked right from the start and everyone who jumped on this guy's bandwagon should have known better. This was easy, and people chose wrong.

This does not mean any of the other candidates in Maine were good. If anything it shows how shit it was.

Reply
Share
1 reply
81 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenneth Klippenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture