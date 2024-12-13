Briana Boston

A 42-year-old Florida mother of three accused of threatening Blue Cross Blue Shield after being denied a medical claim on Tuesday is being charged with “threats to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism,” according to the police department affidavit I obtained. The document also reveals that the FBI is closely involved in monitoring supposed threats against the health insurance industry.

Briana Boston Police Report Redacted 574KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The woman, Briana Boston, a resident of Lakeland, Florida, said in a phone call with Blue Cross Blue Shield “Delay, Deny Depose,” according to the affidavit, and told the company that “You people are next.”

Delay, Deny and Depose are the three words police reportedly found etched on bullet casings used in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan, New York last week. The words are thought to be an allusion to the insurance industry practice of avoiding paying out claims. Though Boston says she apologized for the comment, local police (tipped off by the FBI) moved forward yesterday in filing charges.

The affidavit refers to Florida Statute, “Written Threat to Kill or Injure - Conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism,” a seemingly extreme charge for what is alleged.

Stephen Bonczyk of the Lakeland Police Department is a part-time member of the FBI Tampa Bay Safe Streets Task Force. According to the FBI, safe streets task forces are the “vehicle through which all of the federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies collaboratively address the violent crime plaguing communities.”

FBI Tampa Bay Safe Streets Task Force challenge coin

Here’s what the affidavit says:

“Based on the aforementioned statements made by Boston and based off current events, I believe these statements were meant to threaten the insurance company by using the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s homicide to her advantage. Your affiant believes there is sufficient probable cause to charge Boston with Threats to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, based on the recorded phone call with Blue Cross Blue Shield.”

A transcript of the call was provided to detective Bonczyk by the FBI, which presumably received it from Blue Cross Blue Shield. Upon being visited by police, Boston admitted to making the remark but says she apologized afterwards. She told Bonczyk that she did not own any firearms and did not pose a threat to anyone.

"I think it's an overcharge,” attorney Anthony Rickman told local Tampa station Fox 13. "I think it more falls on the free speech line, on protected speech.”

Leave a comment

Share

— Edited by William M. Arkin