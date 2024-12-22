Representative from Texas Kay Granger | Getty

Sitting 81-year-old U.S. congresswoman Kay Granger is secretly residing in an assisted living facility, Dallas Express reported on Friday. Incredulous that something so outrageous could be real, I decided to investigate and found a corroborating detail. Granger appears to have transferred the deed to her home over 5 months ago on July 9, according to property records I obtained. Her congressional website shows that Granger’s last vote was that same month, on July 24.

The records, labeled a “general warranty deed,” do not make clear what amount of money, if any, was paid for the property, aside from a standard $10 fee. (Granger had purchased the home for $440,000, another property record dated October 22 of 2014 shows.) While it’s possible the property was transferred to family, the document lists as grantees the retired two-star Army general William F. Garrison and his wife, Dianne Stone. Garrison, a veteran of the Vietnam War where he participated in the infamous Phoenix Program, spent his career in special operations, including the Joint Special Operation Command’s highly secret Intelligence Support Activity. Garrison and Stone did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The nature of the relationship between Granger, Garrison and Stone isn’t clear, although they all live in Texas, with Garrison and Stone residing in Hico, about an hour from where Fort Worth, where Granger lived. The Dallas Express reported that Granger had been living in assistance care “for some time after having been found wandering lost and confused in her former Cultural District/West 7th neighborhood,” which is near the location of the property in the transfer deed.

Congress will of course pretend to be shocked by all of this but Granger’s cognitive decline is plainly obvious to anyone who’s seen her speak over the past several years. Granger speaks slowly and haltingly, reading verbatim from a written script — the same method used by 79-year-old Rep. David Scott, as I reported on recently. Scott does so because “he has trouble carrying out substantive conversations in real time,” according to Politico.

Here she is speaking before Congress back in March, stammering and stumbling over every sentence while relying verbatim on a written script. This is genuinely painful to watch:

All of this is happening right out in the open but the media for the most part refuses to aggressively cover it, and not just out of politeness.

A very prominent Washington journalist privately complimented me on my gerontocracy coverage recently. When I asked why this isn’t a beat in light of all the scandals and of course public interest, he bluntly responded that media are so reliant on sources in Congress for access that they don’t want to bite the hand that feeds them. Well I’m happy to, and hope you’ll help me continue to expose the Mothball Mafia of 80-something politicians that dominate our politics by becoming a paid subscriber.

