Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Richardson's avatar
Andrew Richardson
19h

“These bitches dirt cheap” referred to the bic lighter he was holding in his hand.

This guy will do life while Todd Blanche rewards Ghislaine Maxwell with a puppy and a laptop for protecting our way of life.

Jury nullification anyone?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Susan Becraft's avatar
Susan Becraft
20h

Democrats and Republican politicians alike mouth “affordability” but do nothing.

Reply
Share
7 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenneth Klippenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture