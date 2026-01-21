Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M F's avatar
M F
16h

"That threat is you."

The paranoid style of American politics is a long-standing tradition.

As in the Red Scares of the past, and earlier witch hunts.

It was inevitable that the apparatus built up for a global war on terror would be turned on natives and citizens, legal or not, given the cupidity and stupidity of its proponents.

Reply
Share
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
16h

This assessment assumes that the American people have finally come to realize it's time to throw off their shackles. Is anyone else seeing any sign of this?

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenneth Klippenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture