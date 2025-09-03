Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
18hEdited

The irony of the Posse Comitatus act which could be very helpful to keeping the military out of law enforcement in America now is that when passed in1878 it was to pull Union troops out of the Southern states where they had been active in keeping those states from coming down hard and illegally on their former slaves after defeat in the Civil War.

After the Union troops were pulled out, all hell broke loose for African Americans in those Southern states where humiliated whites were determined to see blacks put "back in their place" which whites proceeded to do from then right on into most of the 20th century. Trumpism is a remnant of this. powered by it.

"States' rights" has traditionally been a southern state Democratic Party effort to secure absolute white authority over African Americans, so it is good to see Posse Comitatus finally (if it actually does so) coming to the rescue of we the people rather than providing freedom for unlimited bigotry for which it was passed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lori's avatar
Lori
17h

SCOTUS next?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kenneth Klippenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture