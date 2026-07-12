Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Chris D's avatar
Chris D
14h

More than being remembered as a Trump loyalist, he’ll be remembered as a soulless, evil, warmonger and an all-around awful human being.

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Jessica Drew's avatar
Jessica Drew
14h

Isn't DVT (deep vein thrombosis) turning into a pulmonary embolism the more likely cause of death? Not that Keystone Ka$h and Loomer can think logically. I can't believe more time, money, and resources are being used for something that can be solved with a basic autopsy. No wait, I can believe THIS White House is THIS stupid.

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