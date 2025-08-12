Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura H's avatar
Laura H
18h

The Gestapo comment is spot on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Spencer Toth's avatar
Spencer Toth
18h

You should set up an AirBnB, so the FBI doesn't have to keep travelling to interview you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ken Klippenstein
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ken Klippenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture