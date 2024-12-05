Before his fatal shooting outside a Midtown hotel this morning turned him into a spite-fueled internet meme, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was facing legal problems.

In May, the Hollywood Firefighters’ Pension Fund had filed a lawsuit against Thompson, alleging he had sold over $15 million of UnitedHealth stock despite being aware of an active Justice Department antitrust investigation into the health insurance company that he did not disclose to investors or the public.

Though UnitedHealth, the lawsuit alleges, was aware of the Justice Department investigation since at least October 2023, the public would only learn of the case when the Wall Street Journal published a story about it on February 27, 2024. When news of the investigation broke, it erased almost $25 billion in shareholder value. But by that time, Thompson had already cashed out, selling over $15 million in personally held UnitedHealth shares, per the suit.

If true, the account affirms the countless internet memes’ depiction of Thompson as a rapacious health insurance executive fat cat. Literally none of the news media coverage I’ve seen about the murder has included this context, instead tugging at heart strings about the two sons he’ll be leaving behind. Members of Congress have likewise issued anguished statements about the tragic loss of life, remarks that decline to mention the allegations against him or the vast sums of money the company he oversaw has contributed to them and other politicians.

I’ve attached a copy of the lawsuit below.