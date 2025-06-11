Ken Klippenstein

May
5h

Thanks Ken for the in depth reporting. I'm ok with giving this guy his hearing and deporting him. He made a bad choice. This one or two arrests do not justify the disappearance of countless family members without criminal records that were swept up by ICE raids in recent months. The Admin is throwing the baby out with the bathwater because of Xenophobia. We need rule of law.

Joe
4h

"“I think that there's major questions right now about who is financially backing these protests,”Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said today. “There's some activity on the ground that it seems that is highly coordinated, and that there might be a financial backer that could be even a foreign adversary. We are having … the IRS and the FBI, look further into who might be backing these protests.”"

In the internet age all it takes to be "highly coordinated" is a social media or other online presence.

No foreign financial backers are required.

