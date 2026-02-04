Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Snyder's avatar
Paul Snyder
16hEdited

I don’t know that we’re winning, but we’re definitely forcing them to reevaluate their Risk vs Benefit analysis.

There’s a lot of palace intrigue going on in the WH periphery right now. Some of the wackiest players are starting to have limits defined for them.

The Body Cam thing is all BS. They’re just documenting their operatives impunity in a more precise manner. The Cams were just to enrich a GOP donor anyhow.

Schumer never intended to bring any pain regarding ICE… his prime motivation was to split up any leverage the Dems might have to shepherd the Israel aid package through. Can’t figure out whether he or Trump more accurately and acutely classify as an asset of a foreign state.

The Homan thing is just a rebranding reset. Why TF aren’t the Dems wrapping up every presser discussing why they can’t afford the $50K in a paper bag it takes to get Homan’s attention is beyond me. Paper Bags are cheap, fake bills are plentiful… don’t they have any media advisers?

Thanks again Ken. All the best.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Jan Moon's avatar
Jan Moon
16h

They still need to take off those damn masks.

Each ICE agent gets 17.88 devices to subdue those awful immigrants. Even "crowd control" weapons. Give me a break. Those weapons should never have been sent to Minneapolis in the first place.

Politicians have no business taking credit for any of this. It's the citizens of Minneapolis who have stood up.

Reply
Share
6 replies
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenneth Klippenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture