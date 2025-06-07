Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Getulio Gonzalez-Mulattieri's avatar
Getulio Gonzalez-Mulattieri
8h

No, government is still more powerful. People may label my comment as communist, but I really don't care, especially when its a matter of defense/natsec. If Trump had the stones, he would nationalize SpaceX and make it a part of NASA. But he doesn't. And there isn't a single living elected official in the U.S. with the stomach for it. FDR would have, though. If put in a similar position, Xi Jinping would do so without hesitation. But that speaks to our limitations as a nation. The U.S. Constitution protects us from state tyranny, but it doesn’t account for the tyranny of private industry which is what Elon Musk is threatening to do with SpaceX. And he's far from the only one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Matt Benson's avatar
Matt Benson
8h

Most people couldn't name the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court? C'mon, everybody knows it's Rob Johnson.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ken Klippenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture