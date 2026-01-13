Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beeeee's avatar
Beeeee
2h

Glad they’re getting scared. It takes an incredible dipshit to want to die to protect a pedophile who wouldn’t piss on them if they were on fire

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shawn Nottage's avatar
Shawn Nottage
2h

Donald Trump and Noem have made ICE agents unsafe everywhere, possibly forever.

Lot of a career workers there have to be incredibly pissed to watch these fat out of shape pigs come in and fuck the bag up after working hard and trying to do their job for many years.

I wouldn't associate with young pricks like that at my job. Would you?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenneth Klippenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture