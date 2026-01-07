ICE agents approach the vehicle moments before opening fire

37-year-old American citizen Renee Nicole Good was shot dead by ICE agents today in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Video of the incident shows several masked ICE agents approaching a vehicle that tries to speed away as one of the agents opens fire.

Though ICE says the shooting was in self defense and President Trump claims that an ICE officer was run over, Minneapolis police say the woman appeared to just be blocking traffic. There were no warning shots, no attempts to deescalate whatsoever.

Trump’s post on Truth Social

“I am obviously very concerned that I have been told that a woman who was sitting in her car blocking the street and not the target of any enforcement activity is now deceased,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

The Police Chief continued: “In any professional law enforcement agency in the country, I think they would tell you it’s obviously very concerning whenever there’s shooting into a vehicle of someone who is not armed.”

This is what we have come to: government agents out of control, a federal government agency that sees the American public as the enemy, and homeland security screaming “domestic terrorism,” creating the environment and the backdrop for those same government agents to be outnumbered of control.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey describes ICE’s account of the incident and the agent’s actions as “bullshit.” He calls on the agency to “get the fuck out of Minneapolis” while Governor Tim Walz readies his National Guard, under state control.

It’s likely we’re about to hear a lot more about the incident in the coming days. But what you won’t hear about is the role of Trump’s national security directive NSPM-7 in all of this.

Signed last September following the murder of Charlie Kirk, NSPM-7 directs the federal government to focus on rooting out domestic terrorism. The directive singles out violence against ICE in particular as a leading domestic terror threat.

Four days later, Attorney General Pam Bondi signed her own directive building upon NSPM-7 and titled “Ending Political Violence Against ICE.”

DOJ's "Ending Political Violence Against ICE" Directive 242KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Bondi’s order directs federal law enforcement to crack down on threats to ICE officers, which it defines broadly to include things like “doxing” as well as impeding their enforcement actions. Homeland security, to which ICE reports, says that there have been a “1,000 percent increase in attacks on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers since" Trump’s inauguration.

The directive goes on to direct prosecutors to target those interfering with or impeding ICE actions. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for each district shall prosecute any individual who assaults or forcibly impedes or intimidates these officers, who interferes with the performance of these officers’ official duties, or who attempts to do so, consistent with 18 U.S.C.§ 111 and other applicable federal laws,” the document says.

This has been going on for months now, ICE’s rampaging across America. What is astounding is that through it all, these trigger happy masked predators have not had to report to Congress about what laws and rules they are operating under or answer questions about what their rules of engagement are when they go out in the field.

ICE obviously thinks it can do whatever it wants without paying any price, and it has no desire to be a good neighbor in its enforcement of federal laws, battling with local authorities, operating as if it thinks it has seeming impunity, and swaggering about over-armed and over-militarized.

ICE is creating the very “war” that it claims to be fighting.

I want to ask where the hell Congress is amid all of this — but what’s even the point anymore? They clearly don’t care enough to do anything.

If you knew Renee Nicole Good, shoot me a text at 202-510-1268. I’ll be keeping a close eye on this story.

— Edited by William M. Arkin