Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Randy Cunningham's avatar
Randy Cunningham
14h

I would be personally insulted if I weren't on this list. With great pride I have probably been on such lists for over 50 years. I remember Nixon's Enemies List and how many people were proud to be on it, and how many people were ashamed to not be on it. So Cash if you have details you a lacking about me, please contact me. I will glad to straighten you out.

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J. Rock's avatar
J. Rock
14h

You are absolutely right that the list is designed to include everyone who is not MAGA. Do they provide any definitions as to what anti-christian and anti-capitalist etc. actually means? Any mention of right-wing militias? Was it Stalin who said give me the man and I'll give you the crime? This is truly a recipe for the end of American democracy and I'm sure it's intentional.

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