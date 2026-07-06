Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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cynthia papermaster's avatar
cynthia papermaster
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'The dinosaur establishment' as exemplified by Democrat "leaders" Steny Hoyer, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Hakim Jeffries, working hard to defeat El-Sayed's Senate bid? They cannot allow progressives to pass legislation that benefits the people, only legislation that benefits their benefactors.

Perfect Ken. And truthy.

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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
1d

Years ago I had a friend from Spain who, rather than saying "wow" to something astonishing would say "Oh gee!" and I thought of that when I read Old Guard Extinction Event - OGEE

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