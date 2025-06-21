Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura H's avatar
Laura H
6h

I think it would be useful to know the details about the criminal convictions. Homeland Security depicted Abrego-Garcia as a domestic violence perpetrator YET it was actually a dismissed allegation. Trump himself was charged with all sorts of crimes but the charges were dismissed. I am extremely skeptical about someone being labeled as a criminal without knowing the details. I am extremely skeptical about these raids in light of knowing there are quotas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ken Klippenstein and others
Mathew Foresta's avatar
Mathew Foresta
6h

We also have no idea if many of those arrested for supposed "crimes" actually committed them. They could also be extremely minor and/or a long time ago. We shouldn't assume any kind of scruples from this rogue agency. When they say people are gang members, we should be skeptical. They sent some people to the El Salvador concentration camp claiming they were in a gang when they clearly weren't. So many innocents are being caught up in this machine, and even if you are a criminal, you still deserve to have your human and civil rights respected. This is why we are protesting.

https://bettergracesandliberations.substack.com/p/a-word-from-los-angeles

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ken Klippenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture