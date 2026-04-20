Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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CR Burnett's avatar
CR Burnett
6h

Complete waste of taxpayer money. This world of surveillance is based solely on fear and completely contrary to trust, good will, and the idea of humanity.

We are slowly anesthetizing ourselves to what the oligarchical elite is frameworking to be complete control based on monetary wealth and military industrial proliferation.

Thanks for all you do Ken.

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RealNoDeuces's avatar
RealNoDeuces
6h

Rand Paul, Glasshole

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