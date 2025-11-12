Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

X K
6hEdited

A few comments... First, Schumer looks ridiculous in those new glasses. Second, who's to replace him? I dunno, but the 2026 elections are now less than a year away, and there's little to indicate the Dems are prepared, no torchbearer, no message. And next to no time.

Third, that national security angle... Oh, god, please no, I don't wanna hear any of that "most lethal military force in the world" crap, I wanna see someone say we're gonna start cutting the Penta-gone budget and putting savings to infrastructure/health care/education/climate change/paying off national debt.

And I want to see a change in the definition of "national security," away from chasing whom the Israelis tell us are terrorists, and away from liberation and resistance fighters whom we see as a threat to our interests, in some perverse sense, and toward developing a health care system that will protect our population from illness and disease and from medical bankruptcy; an economy that works for all rather than the exploitive few; a climate that will sustain us; and a political system that "provides for the general welfare" rather than the interests of the corporations and special interests.

Tall order. A necessary order. Not much time to pull it off.

PK
6h

Can we settle for tarred and feathered?

