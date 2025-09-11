Ken Klippenstein

ElliePDX
12h

As a trans woman, I won't celebrate charlie kirk's murder, even though he would have celebrated mine.

I never advocated for violence against him, even though he advocated for violence against me.

I won't use this situation as a pretext to encourage further violence, even though so many are doing just that right now to honor him, because they know that's what he would have wanted.

Sander Hicks
12h

Ken,

why ask such insouciant rhetorical questions about Saudi support of the 911 hijackers when we know Prince Bhandar (aka Bandhar Bush) and Princess Haifa did fund key hijackers like Nawaf Al Hazmi and Khalid Al-Mihdar. According to author Joe Trento they were agents of Saudi intelligence. They were protected by the FBI, by the DIA, they were protected from the Able Danger operation, and they lived with an FBI informant in San Diego. Israel was clearly involved in some way in 911 and you don’t have to be a member of a marginal Arab media group to say so. Just look at the East Rutherford police records! East Rutherford, New Jersey police arrested five celebrating Israelis, on the morning of 911 who were videotaping the attacks from across the harbor. They were intelligence agents and that’s why the FBI counterintelligence took over the case, until Michael Cheroff intervened, and then all five Israelis were deported without a trial. Sources on this include The Forward, of all places. There’s a good documented paper trail on this and you should look into it. It starts with the East Rutherford police records. I can help you get those.

Otherwise, good article. I learned a few things. I’ve written two books about 911, personally.

I enjoyed your article because it pointed out that there are still a lot of rocks to turn over. But I’m not sure you see all the rocks either.

1 reply
