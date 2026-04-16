Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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QOTM31's avatar
QOTM31
1d

It’s already impossible to talk to a person at the IRS. My friend is handling her father’s estate and found issues with several of his past tax returns resulting in the IRS owing the estate more than $200k. She got a tax attorney and started contacting them over a year ago. Her attorney has gone through various letters and other standard procedures and they will not ever respond in any way. If he requests a callback and gets one there’s a bot on the other end. The state is sending nastygrams about why the estate can’t be closed out after so long, because they can’t close it until these tax returns are resolved and refunded. If we’re required to pay taxes, the entity administrating them must be functional - this is simply sabotage.

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Susan Becraft's avatar
Susan Becraft
1d

I was recently audited for a three-year-old return, which flummoxed my accountant because they don’t typically go back that far. He told me to send the IRS a check for $1000 as an indication that I was dealing in good faith. We both scoured my numbers, and I discovered a political donation I had written off as charity. So I owed the government $.31. My accountant sent them a large packet of paper because the IRS apparently has an aversion to paper. Three weeks later, I received from the IRS a check for $1000 and a letter that read, “Due to time and personnel constraints, we cannot audit your return at this time”. I have a fear of this happening again. But why do we allow them to put the fear of God in us?

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