Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Tom's avatar
Tom
18hEdited

Our tax money at work!

That photo, man. It's so bad that when you search "Idiocracy White House" the photo results are literally just this event. In the past that same search showed a bunch of stills from the movie.

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1 reply by Ken Klippenstein
Bruce F Donnelly's avatar
Bruce F Donnelly
18h

This is a gross misuse of military personnel and assets, and the worst breach of protocol I can remember.

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