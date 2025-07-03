Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

As the old saying originally went, "First they came for the communists." We all know where it goes from there. It is a true warning, regardless of the fact that Mamdani is not a communist. That didn't stop Roy Cohn and it won't stop Trump. I am also reminded of a bit older saying, something about you have"a republic, if you can keep it." Definitely, past time to start thinking about how to keep it.

Thanks for this important article, Ken.

I voted for Trump to punish my liberal neighbors who make me feel stupid and for more pictures of Hunter’s hawg. Instead my mail order wife got deported and I got laid off from the dick sucking factory. MAGA my fat old ass.

