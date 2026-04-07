Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Sean's avatar
Sean
3h

The fact that the entire country isn’t halting everything to address this is the problem. American exceptionalism and complacency has largely landed us here. We now have a US president openly threatening genocide and a non existent opposition party that can only seem to pen strongly worded letters of condemnation as opposed to taking any real action. The steady and rapid decline of this nation has been harrowing to watch, even more harrowing is watching the populace go about life as if nothing is happening

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Teddy Partridge's avatar
Teddy Partridge
3h

Not buying it.

See the fatman on the flying trapeze, but don't look too close!

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