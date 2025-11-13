Ken Klippenstein

Julianne
17h

Such utter stupidity. Fear of people who think for themselves. Fear of people who read history books. Fear of people who understand how capitalism works to steal from the poor and give to the rich. Fear of people who care about justice. Fear of people willing to put their bodies on the line to stop injustice.

It is such stupidity it will eventually fail. May it fail sooner than later!

EJS
18h

Is it possible to "slap" a fictitious entity with anything?

