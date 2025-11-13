“Antifa” is quickly becoming the shorthand, like al Qaeda, to equate political protest and violence with a coordinated terror group threatening the United States and even the West. Today, the State Department announced that it will be designating four German, Greek and Italian anarchist groups as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs).

This will be the first time Antifa has been hit with the label; and for any group from these European countries to be listed on the State Department’s public list of FTOs. The move seems an attempt to make people accustomed to white westerners being treated as terrorists. (The only other European groups that appear on State’s public FTO list are a couple of Irish Republican Army groups.) That, after all, is the goal of Trump’s national security directive NSPM-7, which today’s announcement explicitly references.

The State Department announcement describes the four Antifa groups as espousing “anti-Americanism,” “anti-capitalism,” and “anti-Christianity” — indicators of terrorism, according to NSPM-7.

Per the announcement:

“The designation of Antifa Ost and other violent Antifa groups supports President Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum-7, an initiative to disrupt self-described ‘anti-fascism’ networks, entities, and organizations that use political violence and terroristic acts to undermine democratic institutions, constitutional rights, and fundamental liberties. Groups affiliated with this movement ascribe to revolutionary anarchist or Marxist ideologies, including anti-Americanism, ‘anti-capitalism,’ and anti-Christianity, using these to incite and justify violent assaults domestically and overseas.”

“Designating the groups as FTO’s is an important step to dismantling this subversive network of far-left extremism,” says Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri. The Republican lobbied the administration to escalate its war.

“The anarchists, Marxists, and violent extremists of Antifa have waged a terror campaign in the United States and across the Western world for decades, carrying out bombings, beatings, shootings, and riots in service of their extreme agenda,” State Department principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigot told Fox News.

The State Department has also privately directed its diplomatic posts to report foreign government responses to its Office of Counterterrorism Finance and Designations, according to a démarche cable I obtained, showing that the government is already acting upon the announcement.

The internal cable describes the four Antifa groups being designated as follows:

Antifa Ost (Germany): “Antifa Ost is a Germany-based militant group. Antifa Ost conducted numerous violent attacks against individuals it perceives as “fascists” or part of the “right-wing scene” in Germany between 2018 and 2023 and is accused of having conducted a series of attacks in Budapest in mid-February 2023. On September 26, 2025, Hungary declared Antifa Ost to be a terrorist organization and added the group to its national anti-terrorism list.”

Informal Anarchist Federation / International Revolutionary Front (Italy): “FAI/FRI is a militant anarchist group that primarily operates in Italy. FAI/FRI declares the necessity of the revolutionary armed struggle against nation states and “The Fortress Europe.” Since 2003, FAI/FRI has claimed responsibility for numerous threats of violence, bombs, and letter bombs against political and economic institutions, including a courthouse and other “capitalist institutions.”

Armed Proletarian Justice (Greece): “Armed Proletarian Justice is a Greek anarchist and “anti-capitalist” group that has attempted and conducted improvised explosive device (IED) attacks against Greek government targets. Armed Proletarian Justice claimed responsibility for planting a bomb near the Greek riot police headquarters in Goudi, Greece on December 18.”

Revolutionary Class Self Defense (Greece): “Revolutionary Class Self-Defense is a Greek anarchist and “anti-capitalist” group. The group links its violent actions to broader political and social issues and cites opposition to “capitalist structures,” “state repression,” and solidarity with Palestine. Revolutionary Class Self-Defense claimed responsibility for two IED attacks targeting the Greece Ministry of Labor (February 3, 2024) and the Hellenic Train offices (April 11, 2025).”

“Antifa is an existential threat to our nation,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said earlier this week. Though flamboyant, the rhetoric is clearly being coupled with action.

Readers of this newsletter know that I’ve been warning about NSPM-7 for weeks now. To the extent that the major media (and Congress) have taken notice at all, they often downplay it, arguing that there’s no law for charging someone with domestic terrorism. Well, there is a law for foreign terrorists — which these Antifa groups are being labeled.

Maybe now they’ll listen to me.

— Edited by William M. Arkin