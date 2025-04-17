Secretary of State Marco Rubio today ordered the vetting of all visa applicants who have been to the Gaza strip since 2007, according to a diplomatic cable marked “SENSITIVE” that we obtained.

The order applies not just to Palestinians but also anyone there for any period of time, including NGO workers and people there in an official or even diplomatic capacity.

Diplomatic cable

“To strengthen vetting procedures, effective immediately, the Visa Office requires consular sections conduct social media vetting for all visa applicants with presence in the Gaza Strip since 2007,” the cable’s summary says. (2007 is the year that Hamas gained control of the Gaza strip.) The cable goes on to say that the social media screening “includes NGO workers and those present in an official or diplomatic capacity.”

The new directive represents an expansion of an earlier Rubio order directing staff to conduct a “social media review” of student visa holders, which I reported on last month.

Some countries are exempt, however, under a waiver program. A visa is a document that allows a foreign national to enter a country for a specific purpose and duration. Since 9/11, countries have negotiated with the U.S. to be part of the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), except for visitors who intend to work or study in the U.S. or intend to stay for more than 90 days.

In other words, if you’re from a rich country, or you're white, or from Qatar (where Hamas officials hang out), no problem. Welcome to America!

— Edited by William M. Arkin