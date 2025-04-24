Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
s_e_t_h's avatar
s_e_t_h
5h

As a longtime Illinoisan cum Chicagoan, Shakowski and Durbin held my respect. They weren’t perfect but they did their job. Time to take the retirement with honor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Becraft's avatar
Susan Becraft
5h

I especially appreciated what Gary Peters said about the Founders, who expected men (back then) to serve a few terms and return home. A stint in Congress was presumed to be a financial and personal sacrifice. I don’t think they envisioned professional politicians, especially those who use a seat in Congress as a way to make easy money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ken Klippenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture