. President Trump’s lift on the ban was only a temporary one, set to end on April 5, so the battle over what social media Americans are allowed to consume is just getting started.

The U.S. government seems to be applying the TikTok ban playbook to ChatGPT’s more affordable Chinese competitor, DeepSeek, which I plan to report more on later. Absent any pushback, we could be looking at a future in which Americans are just not allowed to use Chinese software anymore. If it seems like I get worked up during the interview, it’s because I think that’s batshit insane and, ironically, exactly the kind of censorship China practices against its citizens. If we don’t stamp this nonsense out now, believe me, the federal government isn’t going to stop at just TikTok and DeepSeek.

On that cheerful note, have a nice weekend!

