TikTok Ban Update
VIDEO: watch me get mad about Congress laughing in our face about "conspiring" to pass the TikTok ban
Hey all. Above is a recent interview of me by tech journalistwho runs the newsletter . President Trump’s lift on the ban was only a temporary one, set to end on April 5, so the battle over what social media Americans are allowed to consume is just getting started.
The U.S. government seems to be applying the TikTok ban playbook to ChatGPT’s more affordable Chinese competitor, DeepSeek, which I plan to report more on later. Absent any pushback, we could be looking at a future in which Americans are just not allowed to use Chinese software anymore. If it seems like I get worked up during the interview, it’s because I think that’s batshit insane and, ironically, exactly the kind of censorship China practices against its citizens. If we don’t stamp this nonsense out now, believe me, the federal government isn’t going to stop at just TikTok and DeepSeek.
On that cheerful note, have a nice weekend!
The Empire has no clothes and they know we're starting to realize it.
And just think about this for a second. The problem isn't that the TikTok algorithm is anti-American, the problem is that it's allegedly "anti-Israel"! Which of course, using the new IHRA definition means it's also "anti-Semitic"! So ridiculous. Orwell would be shocked.
The Israelis used "AI" for generating target data and making decisions not only because human operators would take longer, but because they know that "AI" doesn't have a conscience and probably doesn't second guess, engage with other entities (like a person would with a fellow operator), and thus would guarantee a higher death count - the very intent of the genocidal IOF from the beginning. It's like an even dumber SkyNet from "Terminator" - and it's a feature not a bug.
We use the Chinese version of Windows Office, WPS, that is affordable and works as well as the ridiculously overpriced Bill Gates software. I hope our worthless politicians don't ban that too.The Tech Bros are creating overpriced crapware.