Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Cin⚔️'s avatar
Cin⚔️
20h

Mike waltz has the IQ of a peanut.

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Emma's avatar
Emma
17h

This is offensive, not defensive. We don't need more. We need to stop.

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