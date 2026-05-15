The Pentagon Shakedown No One Noticed
211 ways the military is robbing you blind with "innovation" while Congress does nothing
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For my money (and yours), the most insane scandal today is how little anyone seems to care about the Pentagon’s $1.5 trillion budget request — an increase of more than $400 billion over last year.
Congress has barely said anything about this, instead spending precious hearing minutes arguing with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as to whether the Iran War costs 25 or 29 billion dollars — a drop in the bucket compared to what the Pentagon is poised to spend.
No need to worry, Hegseth insists, this new budget will create a cost-saving plan to innovate how the Pentagon buys things, breaking with the ways of the past.
“We have flipped the Pentagon acquisition process from a bureaucratic model to a business model,” Hegseth says, adding that the Department is “decisively moving from an acquisition environment paralyzed by bureaucratic red tape into an outcomes-driven organization focused on delivering the most for taxpayer dollars.”
We’ve been hearing the same bullshit since the Reagan years. The Pentagon’s dirty secret is that it has no business model. It’s never even passed an audit!
But this year’s request is the military’s biggest taxpayer heist ever.
Sure, we all know about the $600 toilet seats, the soldiers sent to war without proper armor, the drone threat nobody planned for. But those seem almost quaint compared to the biggest problem these days: the billions spent on the kind of business model “innovation” Hegseth described earlier, supposedly to speed things up or take advantage of “commercial” offerings.
In fact, I did a deep dive and counted at least 211 Pentagon organizations devoted to "rapid," "innovative," or "future" procurement. I’m not even talking about the research laboratories that have been around for decades; or the normal R&D orgs that exist; or the regular “materiel” commands of the services. I’m talking about 211 organizations created since the second Iraq War because those existing organizations obviously and evidently didn’t do their jobs.
Organizations, plural! This is duplication at an industrial scale.
Here’s the reality. Time and again, when the troops have had to go out there and fight, we’ve watched ad hoc organizations spring up to spend billions because someone didn’t foresee something or didn’t anticipate the very warfare that they’re supposedly preparing for. Or they didn’t buy enough. Or they bought the wrong thing. Or they bought too much of something and not enough of another. Or they priced themselves out.
“We’re not just buying something,” Hegseth said just before the Iran War. “We are solving life and death problems for our war fighters. We’re not building for peacetime. We are pivoting the Pentagon and our industrial base to a wartime footing.”
The irony, of course, is that Hegseth oversees the exact bureaucracy he’s decrying.
All these 211 (and counting) offices, cells, labs, experiments, agencies, and commands are part of the problem. They dole out money. And they constantly change their names, their sponsors, and their emphasis and they search for a funding source, as they keep up with the buzz words of the day, and as they shovel money to everyone from their obscure and favorite Death Inc., to the giants at Amazon.
One organization exists today, another pops up tomorrow. They are their own universe, an army that marches to its own cadence. Will Hegseth slash them? No. Instead, we’re sure to see the creation of a new Business United Thoughtful Futures Cell (BUTFUC) to spread the extra $400 billion around.
**
It’s almost impossible to audit the American military. It is so vast. But it can be done. Here’s a start:
75th Innovation Command
Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT)
Advanced Battle Management System Battle Lab
Advanced Command and Control Accelerator (CDAO)
Advana (now part of Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office)
Advanced Campaign Cell (DNI)
AFWERX/AFWERX Ventures Program (Air Force Research Laboratory)
Agent Network (CDAO)
Air Force CCA Experimental Operations Unit, Nellis AFB, NV (Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA))
Air Force Concepts Development and Management (CDM) Office
Air Force Futures (formerly Integrated Capabilities Command)
Air Force/MIT AI Accelerator
Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office
Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office
Air Force Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation Office (SDPE)
APEX Accelerators
ARCWERX (National Guard)
Army Applications Laboratory (AAL)
Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM)
Army Expeditionary Technology Search (xTech/xTech Prime)
Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE)
Army Futures and Concepts Center
Army Intelligence Battle Lab (IBL)
Army Maneuver Battle Lab (MBL)
Army Multi-Domain Targeting Center (AMTC)
Army Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT)
Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (formerly Army Rapid Capabilities Office)
Army Rapid Equipping Force
Army SBIR CATALYST
Army Software Factory (T2COM)
Artificial Intelligence Integration Center (Army Software Factory)
Artificial Intelligence Rapid Capabilities Cell (AI RCC) (CDAO)
Beholder’s Gaze experiment
Catalyst Accelerator (AFRL)
Center for Advancing Science, Technology, Learning, and Engagement (CASTLE)
Center for Rapid Innovation (Air Force Research Laboratory)
Coastal Hyperspectral Reflectance Object Material Analysis (CHROMA) project (NRL)
Combined Federated Battle Laboratories Network
Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJAC2) Joint Demonstration Environment (JDE)
Commercial Capabilities Integration & Transition Division (CCIT) (Air Force Global Space Command)
Corsair Ranch (National Guard)
Counter NEXT (DIU)
Crucible Innovation Lab (Space Force)
Cybersecurity Collaboration Center (CCC) (NSA)
CYBERWORX
Defense Commercial Solutions Offering Pilot Program
Defense Digital Service (now part of Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office)
Defense Experimental Research Testbed (DHS)
Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet
Defense Innovation Board
Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)
Defense Rapid Innovation Fund (RIF)
Defense Technology Experimental Research (DETER) (DHS)
DEFENSEWERX
Department of Defense Innovation Capability and Modernization Office
Desert Guardian
Desert Spark
DEVX Autonomy (Army)
Digital Transformation Office (Air Force)
DISAWERX
Doolittle Institute (AFRL)
DoWx (DICE) (Defense Innovation Unit Community of Entities)
DreamPort
EAGLEWERX
Emerald Flag
Ender’s Foundry (CDAO)
Enterprise Agents (CDAO)
Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP)
ERDCWERX (Army Engineer Research and Development Center)
eSOF (Engage SOF) (SOCOM)
Experimentation Office (DEVCOM Analysis Center)
Falcon Peak (NORTHCOM CUAS)
FATHOMWERX (Navy)
Future Concepts Center (Army)
FutureG Office
Future Technology Division (DIA)
FUZE Program (Army)
GenAI.mil (CDAO)
Global Information Dominance Experiment (GIDE)
Golden Dome - Direct Reporting Program manager (DRPM)
Ground Vehicle Systems Center
G-TEAD (Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate) (Army)
Hyperspace Challenge
IN3
In-Q-Tel (CIA)
Innovare Advancement Center (AFRL)
Innovation & Modernization (I&M) Office (USDRE)
Innovation Exchange Lab (IXL) (Army)
Innovation Foundry (SOCOM)
Innovation Oasis (CENTCOM)
Integrated Capabilities Directorate (Air Force)
Integrated Fires Rapid Capabilities Office (IFRCO) (Army)
Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD)
Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (now part of Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office)
Joint Counter‑small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) (now JIATF 401)
Joint Hypersonic Transition Office (JHTO)
Joint Innovation Outpost
Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JFIX)
Joint All-Domain Warfighting Laboratory
Joint Production Accelerator Cell (JPAC) (now the Wartime Production Unit (WPU))
Joint Interagency Field Experimentation Program (Naval Postgraduate School)
Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (Counter-UAS)
Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell (JRAC) (OUSD(A&S))
Kelly Johnson Joint All-Domain Innovation Center (National Guard)
Kessel Run (Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control)
Laboratory for Advanced Cybersecurity (LAC)
Laboratory for Analytic Sciences
Laboratory for Physical Sciences (LPS)
Laboratory for Telecommunication Sciences
LeoLabs
Maneuver Support and Protection Integration Experiment
Marine Corps Rapid Capabilities Office (MCRCO) (Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory)
Marine Corps Software Factory
Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory Futures Directorate
Marine Innovation Unit (Marine Corps)
Maritime Accelerated Capability Office (MACO)
Maritime Accelerated Response Capability Cell (now part of NAVRCO)
Marne Innovation and Technology Center
Maven (now part of Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office)
Microelectronic Commons
Minerva Research Initiative
Munitions Acceleration Task Force (WPU)
National Advanced Mobility Consortium (DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center)
National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC)
National Security Innovation Network (NSIN)
National Security Technology Accelerator
Naval Air Warfare Rapid Capabilities Office
Naval Center for Space Technology (NRL)
Naval Information Warfighting Development Center
Naval Innovation Center
Naval Warfare Development Center
NavalX/NavalX Tech Bridge Network (now part of Navy Rapid Capabilities Office)
Navy Disruptive Capabilities Office (now part of NAVRCO)
Navy Rapid Capabilities Office (NAVRCO)
Navy SBIR Experimentation Cell
NC3 Tech Accelerator (OSW(R&E))
NetModX
Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) (Army)
Nimble Titan
NIWC Atlantic Rapid Capabilities Office
Northeast Tech Bridge (Naval Underseas Warfare Center)
NSTXL
Office of Acquisition Enablers
Open Arsenal (CDAO)
Open Technology and Agility for Innovation (OTAFI) (AFRL)
Pacific Multi-Domain Training Experimentation Capability Program Office (PMTEC) (INDOPACOM)
Pacific Northwest Tech Bridge (Navy)
Palmetto Tech Bridge (Naval Information Warfare Center)
Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT) (Army)
PEO IWS Rapid Capability Office (NAVSEA)
Program Manager Disruptive Futures (AFLCMC)
Project Capstone
Project Convergence (Army JADC2)
Project Grant (CDAO)
Project Overmatch (Navy JADC2)
Q-Station Collaboration facility and Soft Landing Accelerator
Rapid Campaign Analysis and Demonstration Environment
Rapid Defense Experimentation Reserve (RDER)
Rapid Dragon (Air Force Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation Office)
Rapid Enterprise Solutions Division (AFLCMC)
Rapid Equipping Force
Rapid Experimental Missionized Autonomy (REMA) (DARPA)
Rapid Innovation Fund (Department of the Navy)
Rapid Prototyping and Experimentation Program (RAPx) of Unmanned Systems
Rapid Reaction Branch, Space Systems Command
Rapid Reaction Technology Office (RRTO)
Rapid Integrated Scalable Enterprise (RISE)
Rapid Sustainment Office
Replicator Initiative/Replicator 2 (SOCOM/Defense Autonomous Warfare Group (DAWG))
Resilient Global Positioning System (R-GPS)
Robust Artificial Intelligence Test Event (RAITE)
Scaled Directed Energy (SCADE)
Sea Land Air Military Research Initiative (NPS)
SOF Digital Applications
SOFWERX (SOCOM)
Soldier Warrior (SWAR)
SOSSEC
Space Capabilities Office
Space Commercially Augmented Mission Platform (Space CAMP)
Space Force Rapid Capabilities Office (SpRCO)
Space Ventures (SpaceWERX)
Space Test Program (STP)
SpaceWERX/Space Spark (Space Force)
Special Operations Forces - Training and Experimentation Center
Strategic Capabilities Office (DOD) (OUSD(R&E))
Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program (SERDP)
Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) (AFWERX)
STRIKEWERX (Air Force Global Strike Command)
Swarm Forge (CDAO)
Synchronized Persistent Army Experimentation (SPARX)
System of Systems Integration Technology and Experimentation (SoSITE) (DARPA)
Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) (AFWERX)
T-BRSC
TechLink (ARL)
Technical Experimentation (SOCOM)
Technical Support Operational Analysis (Army)
Technology Operational Experimentation Exercise (TOEE) (Marine Corps)
Technology Readiness Experimentation (T-REX)
The Catalyst Accelerator (Space Force)
Thunderstorm
Tradewinds (CDAO)
Training and Readiness Accelerator (TReX) Consortium
Vanguard Prospect
Viper Experimentation/Viper Experimentation and Next-gen Operations Model – Autonomy Flying
Testbed (VENOM-AFT)
Virtual Transition Marketplace (Navy)
Vulcan Scouting Program (SOCOM)
Warfighter Senior Integration Group
Warfighting Lab Incentive Fund (WLIF)
Wartime Production Unit (previously Joint Production Accelerator Cell)
xTech/xTechSearch (Army)
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— Edited by William M. Arkin
Our community tried to work with the Navy on excessive overflights. What we found out in the process is that the only check that our government has on the military is appropriations. And once the military has the money, there is no real oversight and no hammer to get them to obey by the law. Everything can become a "national security" issue and thus an excuse to do whatever they want.
Surprised The Bureaucratic Realigning of Officers through Tactical Hegemony and Executive Loyalty (BROTHEL) program wasn’t mentioned. You know Pete likes to keep his hoes in check.