Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Lori's avatar
Lori
1hEdited

Our community tried to work with the Navy on excessive overflights. What we found out in the process is that the only check that our government has on the military is appropriations. And once the military has the money, there is no real oversight and no hammer to get them to obey by the law. Everything can become a "national security" issue and thus an excuse to do whatever they want.

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painecumminsj
1h

Surprised The Bureaucratic Realigning of Officers through Tactical Hegemony and Executive Loyalty (BROTHEL) program wasn’t mentioned. You know Pete likes to keep his hoes in check.

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