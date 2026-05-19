Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Bob Rogers's avatar
Bob Rogers
1d

Its easier to get through the day if one just assumes from the outset that every single briefing from the White House is an outright lie from a team who would not recognise the truth if it hit them in the face and who lie to protect their positions

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John Velie's avatar
John Velie
1d

Great reporting Ken. Thank you!

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