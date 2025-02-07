Raising cane

The war against DOGE is shaping up to be the same as the frenzied and ultimately unsuccessful takedown of Donald Trump that we saw in Russiagate and the January 6 investigations.

The parallels are eerie, with Democrats alleging an illegitimate government takeover by DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) headed by Elon Musk. Even more bizarre is their adoption, literally verbatim, of MAGA rhetoric like “Stop the Steal.”

After weeks of confusion the party strategy finally emerged this week, expressed in accusations that DOGE was not in compliance with records laws and procedures. There’s plenty to criticize about Trump’s chaotic DOGE-led war on government, but the hunt for some kind of broken rule that will invalidate the whole thing hasn’t worked in the past and won’t now.

For one, a senior U.S. intelligence official tells us that neither the FBI nor the intelligence community are investigating Musk and company for any unlawfulness. Trump has apparently granted DOGE officials security clearances, including top secret.

The argument that protocol violations (like of the Privacy Act) can stop what’s coming is laughable. Even if these can be substantiated, they won’t stop Donald Trump any more than his violation of the Presidential Records Act act did in 2024. DOGEgate is doomed to be the same failure as Russiagate was, as the January 6 investigations were, or any of the numerous Trump impeachments, convictions, and criminal indictments were.

Instead of making a plainspoken case to the public about how DOGE could negatively affect their daily lives, Democratic leaders conducted astroturfed “demonstrations” in front of USAID, Treasury and other government shrines this week. They adopted the conspiratorial tone of the MAGA opposition to the Democrats that they have been so contemptuous of in the past.

“An unelected shadow government is conducting a hostile takeover of the federal government,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said of DOGE in a press release on Monday. The statement might as well have been written by Alex Jones on January 6, 2021. It was jarring coming from the Democratic Party’s highest ranking official, a bespectacled 74 year old with reliably vanilla politics. But Schumer was just getting started.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Schumer together with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries proposed legislation that would, in Schumer’s words, “prevent unlawful meddling in the Treasury department’s payment systems,” an affirmation of the very Republican claim of “weaponization” of the government that they rejected.

Schumer even introduced legislation to fight DOGE, titled (I’m not making this up) “Stop the Steal Act” — choosing the very phrase Trump used leading up to January 6 to express the false view that the 2020 election had been stolen.

“ We cannot allow Elon Musk and a small group of people to secretly, behind closed doors, take away our privacy, take away our dollars, take away everything we have,” Schumer said in front of the Treasury Department, sounding more like a sovereign citizen ranting about eminent domain than the leader of the major opposition party.

At the same demonstration Senator Chris Van Hollen carried on the pitchforks-and-torches routine, decrying Musk’s “stealing social security numbers [and] personal data” as part of a broader plan for “taking over the government.” The crowd spontaneously began chanting, “Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!” — another Trump flashback from his 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton.

The demonstrations Schumer and over a dozen other Democratic members of Congress have conducted so far took place exclusively in Washington, ground zero in Trump’s slash-and-burn war on government but also territory that the American public (outside of Washington) appears to have little inclination to defend.

The sea of blue blazers and ties makes clear that these protests are by no means representative of your average Democratic voter or even local officials. One moment that stood out was when Schumer, trying his best to hype people up and inject some energy into the event, kept getting interrupted by 77 year old congressman Al Green, who waved his walking cane around in front of the Minority Leader.

On Wednesday, Senate Intelligence ranking member Mark Warner sent a letter to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles expressing “grave concern with the illegal actions” of DOGE. Per the letter:

“We write to express our grave concern with the illegal actions currently being undertaken by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which risk exposure of classified and other sensitive information that jeopardizes national security and violates Americans’ privacy. … According to press reports, DOGE inspectors already have gained access to classified materials, including intelligence reports, at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), sensitive government payment systems, including for Social Security and Medicare, at the Treasury Department, and federal personnel data from the Office of Personnel Management.”

DOGE’s assault on the government has been rapid-fire, in many cases indiscriminate and absolutely not transparent. But a threat to our national security? Come on.

Threats sourced entirely to “press reports” should sound familiar to anyone who lived through Russiagate. Warner’s letter goes on and on with national security speak, speculating about the “enormous counterintelligence and security risks,” the importance of protecting “source and methods” and the necessity that DOGE demonstrate a “need to know.”

It all reminds me of the Mueller investigation, when political journalists who had never covered national security suddenly peppered their articles with acronyms like “SIGINT.”

There’s lots to criticize about DOGE. I certainly have, publishing as many of its boneheaded memos as I can find. But instead of focusing on the substance — what it is actually doing, its gaping exemption for the national security state, and so on — Democrats instead are focused on obscure matters of process. “Did DOGE submit Form 18-7.4?” is a question almost nobody outside of Washington cares about. Nor should they.

Leave a comment

Share

— Edited by William M. Arkin