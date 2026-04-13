Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Lori's avatar
Lori
12hEdited

This government has an obsession with children but does literally zero to improve their everyday lives.

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Daas Yochid's avatar
Daas Yochid
13h

Honestly, the radicalization of kids is a real issue. It stems from the same source as school shootings. But it isn't the FBI that should deal with it.

We need a real mental health revolution in our country, gun control, and a commission to figure out what the heck is going on.

Maybe we should just ban the Internet for kids.

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