Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Johannes Factotum's avatar
Johannes Factotum
8h

Dude, in a really messed up trust world, I really get the feeling you’re trying to find the truth. I appreciate what you do.

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1 reply by Ken Klippenstein
PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
8h

I actually thought the picture of Gen. Mark Hertling was an older publicity shot of Leslie Nielsen.

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