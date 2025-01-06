Screenshot of House floor

84 year old congresswoman Nancy Pelosi is using a walker on the House floor today during the certification of the election. The image of Pelosi shuffling by, screenshotted above, is a stark depiction of the decrepitude of our elected officials.

Though Pelosi’s office has not issued statement on the walker, it is likely due to a hip replacement surgery she underwent last month after suffering a fall while on official travel in Europe. In a scene too over-the-top for even Hollywood, while recovering from her fall, Pelosi whipped votes for the 74 year old congressman Gerry Connolly (who is suffering from esophageal cancer) to serve as ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, over 35 year old Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. Connolly has since been seen doing TV interviews with a hoarse and raspy voice as he fields one of the most public facing, high-profile committee assigments in Congress.

Senator Mitch McConnell also suffered a fall the same week as Pelosi, as I wrote about at the time.

