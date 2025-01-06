84 year old congresswoman Nancy Pelosi is using a walker on the House floor today during the certification of the election. The image of Pelosi shuffling by, screenshotted above, is a stark depiction of the decrepitude of our elected officials.
Though Pelosi’s office has not issued statement on the walker, it is likely due to a hip replacement surgery she underwent last month after suffering a fall while on official travel in Europe. In a scene too over-the-top for even Hollywood, while recovering from her fall, Pelosi whipped votes for the 74 year old congressman Gerry Connolly (who is suffering from esophageal cancer) to serve as ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, over 35 year old Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. Connolly has since been seen doing TV interviews with a hoarse and raspy voice as he fields one of the most public facing, high-profile committee assigments in Congress.
Senator Mitch McConnell also suffered a fall the same week as Pelosi, as I wrote about at the time.
I like how exposing the gerontocracy is the new beat
Okay, I understand the point you are making about how there should be term limits and an age requirement in government. However, making fun of people who have illnesses and must use equipment if they get injured can happen just as well to a 35 year old as to an 85 year old. This disrespect for the aged is unbecoming and a truly disrespectful way of bringing your point across. I realize you are doing it partly to push progressive ideology over standard ideology in making laws that run the country. However, you shouldn’t need to lean so far away from American culture and ideology unless that is where you are headed. There is a huge difference in wanting all prejudice in this country to end and its value of capitalism to be gone. However that isn’t the way we have worked and succeeded and are still a country that offers things that most other countries don’t. We are still different and have a system that succeeds on debates and laws. You don’t have to like the way the country is run but bashing people for ailments is as prejudice as one can get and another form of bullying. Many people no matter their age have the same thinking ability as they did at 55. Some 35 year olds still have the mindset of 12 year olds. Age isn’t the issue, it’s the thinking process you are really after. Discrimination this way is bullying. So that makes you no different than the people you so obviously hate for whatever personal reason you have for hating them. It can’t be for their love of money because Substack alone has been very profitable for you and you seem to love money as much as the next guy. Just want the old people to go away and have a quiet revolution younger mob to fill their seats? I just don’t see the point in the way you are choosing to attack America’s ideals by singling out the physical ailments of those who are older. You don’t like old people’s way of thinking? So say it outright. You love the thoughts of the 30 and 40 year olds way of thinking than say that. Just stop disrespecting the aged for every one your age will be their age one day. It’s just a turn off for people older than 40 to really care about what you are attempting to say and do. You have validity as an independent journalist from articles exposing wrong doings and corruption. Don’t keep using disrespect to gain respect it is unbecoming of a skilled journalist such as you are. (Btw I abhor Pelosi for her ways not because she is using a walker).