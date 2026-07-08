Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Acting Duke of Serutan's avatar
Acting Duke of Serutan
17h

Yes, Thomas Massie nailed it. Tongue in cheek humor without pushing the shiv in too deep.

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M F's avatar
M F
17h

Further hypocrisy and cover up by the Epstein class which comprises the elites of both parties.

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