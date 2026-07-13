Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan Strnad's avatar
Jan Strnad
7h

I’m sure this is a bogus picture. McConnell himself didn’t say or release anything, only his staff did. And some sources are claiming it’s a photo from 2023. There is ZERO “proof of life” here. It astounds me that the media takes it at face value. Are they stupid, or complicit?

Reply
Share
13 replies by Ken Klippenstein and others
Jesse's avatar
Jesse
7h

I mean, if he's not actually dead, he is at least effectively dead. Senate majority is razor thin currently, and he's doing his best to limp along long enough to deny an interim senator

Reply
Share
3 replies by Ken Klippenstein and others
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenneth Klippenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture