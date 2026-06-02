Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Cathleen Labate's avatar
Cathleen Labate
7h

Maybe if we didn't feel raped by the industry they wouldn't need the bully guards?

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M F's avatar
M F
7h

More and more the near and lasting future might well be forms of "techno-feudalism" where the lords and ladies live ensconced in their castles, well-fed, well-served, surrounded by knights, venturing out past the serfs only in fine armed coaches when they visit other strongholds of an AI supported Epstein class.

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