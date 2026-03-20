Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Marvin the Martian's avatar
Marvin the Martian
21h

I don’t trust the guy at all, will be curious how much of this is just for the cameras until he can get confirmed

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Chris Enstad's avatar
Chris Enstad
21h

I do not trust this administration any more than I can throw it. Every one of these secretary candidates is coached to say whatever gets them approved and then they will operate with the same impunity as the president.

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