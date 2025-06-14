Ken Klippenstein

Getulio Gonzalez-Mulattieri
9h

This isn't just about a protest being canceled. It's part of a pattern that's been building for a while. You look at Aaron Bushnell, Luigi Mangione, Elias Rodriguez, Mohammad Soliman, and now Boelter... Different people, different ideologies and motives, but all reaching a point where they felt like no one in power was listening to them.

This isn't a defense or justification for violence. But maybe the people in power should pay attention to why it's happening more often instead of abusing that power.

The response from the state seems to be the same every time. More security, more surveillance, more silence around the full context. Palantir and Anduril keep getting more deeply embedded in public safety infrastructure, but no one is really asking what that means for democracy.

We should be creating more space for people to speak, organize, and be heard. Not shutting down protests while military parades go on as planned.

If people are losing faith in peaceful means to be heard, the solution isn’t to clamp down harder. These people should try actually listen and turn that into tangible policy.

Jon VanOeveren
9h

It still went on. Minnesotans are fierce!

