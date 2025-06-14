Minnesota Governor Tim Walz addresses shootings

The kings have decreed that there must be no protests against the kings.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wasted no time today issuing a statement on X saying, “my Department of Public Safety is recommending that people do not attend any political rallies today in Minnesota,” a reference to the anti-Trump “No Kings” protests scheduled for today.

The authorities are tracking down a suspect in the “politically motivated” shooting of two state political leaders last night, with one dead. In recommending people not protest, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety is doing what the national security state does: prioritizing “security” over liberty. What’s surprising to me, though, is that that a Democratic leader like Walz is going along, echoing the call for people not to attend an explicitly anti-Trump protest.

The No Kings official website has canceled all planned protests in Minnesota, according to a bright red banner across the top of their website.

The protests were scheduled for today, a Saturday that is both Flag Day and Trump’s 79th birthday, to oppose what they see as Trump’s monarchical self-adulation in a military parade the president has insisted take place today

Take a wild guess if those military parades are being called off in an abundance of caution. No; instead, miles of barriers have been erected in Washington and police and federal law enforcement is out in droves.

The irony here is layered. On a day meant to protest monarchical authority, the subjects have been asked by the state’s top official to stay home. What’s more, Walz himself ran against president Trump echoing basically that same point, calling him a “tyrant” and “wannabe dictator” paving the way for “authoritarianism.” The very threat Walz was warning about happens when people give up their liberty in exchange for (perceived) security.

I’m not saying Walz is intentionally being undemocratic here; I’m sure he’s genuinely concerned about people’s safety (and perhaps a bit shaken himself). But by mindlessly repeating the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, which itself is mindlessly operating in accordance with the homeland security playbook, he disempowers the public by scaring people away from exercising their First Amendment rights.

I can see why politicians wouldn’t want to attend the protests: the shooter’s supposed manifesto is said to include a hit list of dozens of Minnesota Democratic elected officials, as well as pro-choice and abortion-related targets. He is also alleged to be masquerading as a policeman, particularly spooking those in blue.

But there’s no evidence that the shooter is targeting ordinary protesters; and even though Walz says that people should stay home until the suspect is apprehended, the no-protest warning strikes me as a panicked misstep that results in the very undemocratic tendency it sought to protest.

And yet again, both law enforcement and the media are selectively publicizing portions of the alleged shooter’s manifesto without the full context that the rest of the document would provide.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety itself — the agency Walz quoted — reposted a release by the Minnesota State Patrol containing a pile of paper’s found in the shooter’s car with the words “NO KINGS” written on it. Lacking any context about the shooter’s targeting of Democratic officials, the post has gone viral among right wing accounts on social claiming that this is proof that the shooter is a left-wing member of the No Kings protests.

That post now has 1.8 million views, according to X, not counting the innumerable other posts of the same image. This type of confusion wouldn’t happen if the media simply published these documents with the full context.

“ Peaceful discourse is the foundation of our democracy,” Walz said this morning. Indeed it is, governor — so get out of the way.

— Edited by William M. Arkin