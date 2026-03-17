Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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sjbeans's avatar
sjbeans
17h

his leaving struck me as a rat leaving a sinking ship

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M F's avatar
M F
16h

Insightful and all too credible a take. Rather than Israeli pressure or blackmail, more likely it's Trump's narcissism and stupidity, and that of his main crew, that led to war. The man with the silver spoon down his throat couldn't manage a casino without going bankrupt, couldn't build a hotel without stiffing contractors and workers, wouldn't have gotten into an Ivy or had capital to begin with without his NYCity daddy. Joe Kent may be as much an opportunist as the supposedly astute J.D., but yeah, he also may be better at cutting his losses.

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