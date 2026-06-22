Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Randy Paulson's avatar
Randy Paulson
10h

Thanks for the thoughtful article! It was a great read. I also especially liked your phrase “…Trump, who is like the seven deadly sins thrown into a blender and poured into a suit.”

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Kaki Hunter's avatar
Kaki Hunter
9h

Ugh! Vance is a brown noser willing to do or say whatever gets his feet in the door. He was enlisted by the PayPal Mafia (along with DT) from the get go just for this reason. He is a snake slithering through the underbelly of the Elite Beast who I am sure will receive exorbitant dark money to keep towing the American public into whatever direction makes the rich richer with their water guzzling data center oil polluting enterprises and oh yeah, Christian Right values. Don’t fall prey to the snakes that aim to steel everything you hold dear.

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