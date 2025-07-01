Ken Klippenstein

Shahid Buttar
1d

Mamdani’s victory is important for many reasons, including its reflection of the viability of socialist politics and policy prescriptions. One overlooked facet of his campaign that it should make inescapably clear is the relentless willingness of Democrats to smear candidates of color and those from the very same minority communities that the party disingenuously claims to defend. Democrats are no less racist than Republicans, just less willing to be overt about their biases. I’ve written at some length about this pattern in the past, particularly responding to reporting by Ryan Grim at The Intercept. https://shahidbuttar.substack.com/p/democrats-vs-democracy

3 replies
Joy in HK fiFP
21h

For those concerned with the trumped up anti-semitic charges, you might take a look at the fact that Rep. Jerry Nadler, unlike those other NY reps, has endorsed Mamdani in this mayoral race in New York City. Nadler is the congressional representative, of "New York's 12th Congressional District includes Manhattan's Upper West Side, Upper East Side, Morningside Heights, Chelsea, Yorkville, Carnegie Hill, Kips Bay, Roosevelt Island, Tudor City, Gramercy Park, Central Park, Turtle Bay, Hell’s Kitchen, Murray Hill, Lenox Hill, Theater District, Clinton, Garment District, Sutton Place, Midtown, Union Square, Times Square, Lincoln Center, and Stuyvesant Town." https://nadler.house.gov/our-district/

31 more comments...

No posts

