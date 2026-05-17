Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
2d

This guy is merely a puppet for Trump as he has nothing to say for himself and is running as an icon for Trump. This is exactly the person you don't want in office as he will be sure to do anything and everything requested of him by Trump. Massie thinks for himself, exactly what you want in an elected official.

Reply
Share
Cathleen Labate's avatar
Cathleen Labate
2d

Arrogant, insulting military cosplayer… like hegseth…. Tats and big mouths …. Using military secret missions like badges of honor… if I have to explain it to you then I will have to kill you. Bulls hit!

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenneth Klippenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture