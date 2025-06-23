Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tami's avatar
Tami
44m

Iran told the US if they bombed then they would target US military bases, which are plentiful and surrounding Iran..the US knew this would happen. Trump and his totally unqualified nut jobs that he has running things, don't care!

Israel started this, they bombed Iran, let Israel and its Zionists create its own wars. let them pay for them and let their Zionists die. Netanyahu is spewing the same BS about Iran as he did Iraq, it's all lies, just like everything that comes out of Netanyahu's mouth!

Too bad the US is controlled and owned by Israel and its Zionists. 🩸 One big bloody lie!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Miller's avatar
Mike Miller
1h

What is the actual outcome anyone wants or can expect from this?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ken Klippenstein and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ken Klippenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture