RealNoDeuces
18h

There’s something so beautiful about these psychos (like Jan 6 guys) being true believers, acting on beliefs, willing to die for the king and cause and then they turn on newsmax and get called a Marxist homo boyfriend of tampon Tim that’s trying to make Trump look bad.

Dierk Groeneman
18h

Right wing accounts I follow seized the opportunity to disown Boelter, painting him as another deranged leftist friend of the governor on his way to a No Kings protest. Everyone is on edge so it's very effective. Nobody stops to ask if the story makes sense.

