At the CNN town hall event last night, Kamala Harris’ first question was about two retired general’s description of Donald Trump as a “fascist.”

Whatever you think of Trump, high-ranking former military officers have no place in politics. The longstanding taboo against their involvement in politics is intended to preserve civilian control of the military, a key part of any functioning democracy. Retired officers are prohibited by law even from “using contemptuous words against the president and other elected officials,” experts say. But that taboo is disappearing as the country’s most powerful former generals are virtually tripping over each other in a rush to denounce their former boss.

Just this week, Army Gen. Mark Milley, the retired chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. John Kelly, Trump’s former White House chief of staff and a retired Marine Corps four star, have publicly condemned Trump. “Fascist to the core,” Milley said. Kelly also called Trump a fascist, adding that Trump would “rule like a dictator” in a second administration.

This is far more heated language than that of past generals who tried to dip their toes in politics and generated far more controversy, as in the case of several former generals who called for then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld’s resignation over the Iraq War. “But many currently serving officers, regardless of their views, say that respect for civilian control of the military requires that they air differences of opinion in private and stay silent in public,” the New York Times said of the incident at the time. Can you imagine the Times saying something like that today?

Despite all the campaign talk about saving democracy, Harris has embraced the generals’ remarks. At the town hall event last night, she brandished the national security credentials of Trump’s critics:

“I don’t necessarily think that everyone has heard what you and I have heard repeatedly, which is that the people who know Donald Trump the best, the people who worked with him in the White House, the Situation Room, in the Oval Office … his national security adviser, former secretary of defense and his vice president have all called him unfit and dangerous.”

Harris is not just ringing an alarm bell. She is also saying that these men are a class of individuals above all others, these men of national security (and these are all men) who not only know what’s best for America but also have earned the right to tell the American people how to vote. Though Milley and Kelly served under Trump, serving and enduring him as president, neither ever resigned out of principle, nor evoked Constitutional measures to remove the president for actions he took.

At the town hall, Harris explained to questioner Anderson Cooper with remarkable frankness her concern that the military might not be able this next time to “hold him back”:

“I think one has to think about why would someone who served with him [Trump] who is not political — a four star marine general — why is he telling the American people now? And frankly I think of it as he’s just putting out a 911 call to the American people. Understand what could happen if Donald Trump were back in the White House. And this time we must take very seriously those folks who knew him best and who were career people are not gonna be there to hold him back. At least before there were folks who … know what he would say, but they would restrain him.”

By “career people,” Harris is saying that these honorable men should be listened to precisely because they are not politicos. By their own accounts though, and those of most of the former president’s other former officials, Donald Trump was an ineffectual president who lost most every bureaucratic fight with them and the national security community. In other words, the national security community stopped an elected official from carrying out his policies. That should be a cause for alarm, not just in relation to Trump, but any future Democratic president who might find themselves at odds with the national security state.

You don’t have to like Trump to recognize that a coterie of unelected generals and other national security “career people” undermining the elected president is not a good thing. It flies in the face of the civilian control of the military I mentioned before — one of the country’s most cherished principles. In 1783, when a top general’s aide sought to coerce Congress into providing troops back pay and pensions it had promised — not an unreasonable demand after fighting in the Revolutionary War — George Washington was apoplectic. Despite being himself a longtime military officer (and America’s only six-star general), Washington denounced the aide’s subterfuge as treason.

As the U.S. Army War College explains, normal Americans today don’t really distinguish between active and retired, especially when it comes to these four stars, who continue to traffic on their rank and unique position in society:

“... the risk of politicization is real. We know from recent research that military cues harm the public perception of the military as a nonpartisan entity. … Americans are largely unable to distinguish between the retired and active-duty general officer corps, and the public’s commitment to military norms of non-partisanship norms are weak at best.”

We need to guard that distinction as much as possible.

As President, Trump did a lot of things I didn’t like. But none of those things are why his top national security officials resigned and now go on to trash him.

Harris mentioned his former secretary of defense, Gen. James “Mad Dog” Mattis (another retired general), so let’s start with him. Mattis resigned over Trump’s desire to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria — a proposal that looks eminently reasonable today. (Just this week, two U.S. soldiers “not in combat” and deployed to “undisclosed locations” in Southwest Asia were injured in a raid in Iraq). Mattis did not resign over Trump’s idiotic raid in Yemen that got a Navy SEAL killed as well as an 8-year old American girl.

Kelly did not resign over Trump’s “rocket man” nuclear bluster about North Korea. He resigned when Trump defied him, over one of the things that Trump did that was actually constructive, attempting to extricate ourselves from an endless war. Similarly Trump got rid of national security advisor John Bolton after he opposed signing a peace agreement with the Taliban so that U.S. troops could withdraw from that war as well.

These cases point more to tantrums on the part of the national security community that it didn’t get its way rather than any kind of principled opposition to anything unlawful Trump did. The media is filled with strident headlines that next time it will be different, that somehow Trump will manage (the man who can’t manage anything!) to enlist the military to go after his political enemies.

These retired officers should shut up. No more letters signed by retired generals and admirals endorsing the national security credentials or opinions of presidential candidates. But most importantly, no more reverence for the generals, who can win no wars, provide no peace, and who gorge themselves like ticks on the private sector and now on our politics.

— Edited by William M. Arkin