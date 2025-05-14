Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Bell's avatar
John Bell
13h

I appreciate how you challenge my assumptions. I often reflexively disagree with you, but you seriously make me question myself. Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ken Klippenstein
Dallas's avatar
Dallas
1h

I don’t wanna agree with that chudlord about anything but they do need to be slashed. It’s just a revolving door between the pentagon and arms makers. That general staff is like a tumor growing off the main cancer of the military industrial complex

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ken Klippenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture