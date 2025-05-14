Ken Klippenstein

Laura H
1d

It's good information to know about the border exceptions to constitutional rights. The government surveillance apparatus is exploding. I remember thinking in 2001, this is not the answer snooping my library requests. How about doing your jobs.

Clif Brown
18h

Ken, as you know, I am standing on a corner or walking on city streets with signs that condemn Zionism, support the Palestinians and I fly a Palestinian flag. I have been doing this for almost 7 months now, no end in sight.

This is something that I can do because I am protected by the 1st Amendment. Nobody else, as far as I know, is doing what I am doing across the entire country...a single person on his own initiative protesting for the Palestinians and a white man at that. Sebastian Gorka cannot come get me. ICE cannot come get me. The FBI cannot come get me. The local police have come several times and leave explaining that they cannot tell me to stop. Even Zionists, filled with hate, some of whom shouted a death threat have not been able to stop me.

I read story after story like this one you highlight today, but nobody seems to be interested in the fact that millions of Americans could be doing what I am doing and are not. There is untapped power for individuals to use that the 1st Amendment protects, and no online outlet seems to have any interest at all. I do not expect MSM to touch what I am doing, but my direct appeals to you, Ryan Grim, Glenn Greenwald are ignored.

Why? I am baffled. Over 25 years I have been an anti-Zionist. Now it is possible my life is on the line. I accept that and no journalist is interested?

Surely this is something that should be publicized because Americans, particularly white retirees like me, can get out and make themselves heard without the fear that a student or a person of color or someone with a job might have. There are so many such people, but none are doing anything. Timidity? My example just might stimulate a few to act and that could happen if any of the outlets I subscribe to would listen to a subscriber instead of the communication being a broadcast that goes only one way, the traditional way of MSM.

